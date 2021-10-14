Jon Hopkins – “Love Flows Over Us In Prismatic Waves” & “Deep In The Glowing Heart”

Jon Hopkins announced Music For Psychedelic Therapy, a beat-less album that lies somewhere between classical music, ambient, and drone, last month. We’ve already heard the meditative eight-minute track “Sit Around The Fire,” a collaboration with producer and ceremony guide East Forest featuring a recording of the late guru Ram Dass. Today, Hopkins is sharing “Music For Psychedelic Therapy (Excerpt),” which draws from the album’s tracks “Love Flows Over Us In Prismatic Waves” and “Deep In The Glowing Heart.”

“It’s time to share the music that sits at the heart of this album,” Hopkins says. “This is what it’s all about for me. Everything on the record is so intrinsically linked that rather than extract one track to release next, I made this stand-alone excerpt, which is drawn from two big moments of the second half — ‘Love Flows Over Us In Prismatic Waves,’ and ‘Deep In The Glowing Heart.'”

Listen to the excerpt and watch a visualizer created by Hopkins’ longtime collaborator Stephen McNally, whom Hopkins describes as “uniquely able to turn the images I have in my head into things everyone can see,” below.

Music For Psychedelic Therapy is out 11/12 (digitally/CD) and 2/11 (LP) via Domino. Pre-order it here.