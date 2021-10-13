Dion – “Angel In The Alleyways” (Feat. Patti Scialfa & Bruce Springsteen)
Doo-wop champion Dion — yes, of “Runaround Sue” and “The Wanderer” fame — has spent the last half century being surprisingly prolific, from his 1959 debut with the Belmonts to his 1961 self-titled and all the way up to last year’s Blues With Friends, which memorably featured guest spots from Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen (among others). Dion must’ve had a good time flipping through his rolodex (Jeff Beck, Paul Simon, and Van Morrison also showed up on Blues With Friends), because he’s prepping another collaborative effort, Stomping Ground, come November. Today, Dion’s got a new song (and video) featuring Scialfa and Springsteen called “Angel In The Alleyways.”
Following “Take It Back” featuring Joe Bonamassa guesting and “I’ve Got To Get To You” featuring Boz Scaggs, Joe Menza, and Mike Menza, “Angel In The Alleyways” thematically reflects Dion’s more recent history recording Christian albums (he circled back to secular music in the late 1980s, though). Dion spends most of the video playing around St. Bernard de Clairvaux in Miami, while Scialfa and the Boss filmed their cameos from a separate studio.
Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
Side A
01 “Take It Back” feat. Joe Bonamassa
02 “Hey Diddle Diddle” feat. G.E. Smith
03 “Dancing Girl” feat. Mark Knopfler
04 “If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll” feat. Eric Clapton
Side B
01 “There Was A Time” feat. Peter Frampton
02 “Cryin’ Shame” feat. Sonny Landreth
03 “The Night Is Young” feat. Joe Menza & Wayne Hood
Side C
01 “That’s What The Doctor Said” feat. Steve Conn
02 “My Stomping Ground” feat. Billy F Gibbons
03 “Angel In The Alleyways” feat. Patti Scialfa & Bruce Springsteen
Side D
01 “I’ve Got To Get To You” feat. Boz Scaggs, Joe Menza & Mike Menza
02 “Red House” feat. Keb’ Mo’
03 “I Got My Eyes On You Baby” feat. Marcia Ball & Jimmy Vivino
04 “I’ve Been Watching” feat. Rickie Lee Jones & Wayne Hood
Stomping Ground is out 11/5 via Keeping The Blues Alive Records. Pre-order it here.