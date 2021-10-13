Dion – “Angel In The Alleyways” (Feat. Patti Scialfa & Bruce Springsteen)

Doo-wop champion Dion — yes, of “Runaround Sue” and “The Wanderer” fame — has spent the last half century being surprisingly prolific, from his 1959 debut with the Belmonts to his 1961 self-titled and all the way up to last year’s Blues With Friends, which memorably featured guest spots from Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen (among others). Dion must’ve had a good time flipping through his rolodex (Jeff Beck, Paul Simon, and Van Morrison also showed up on Blues With Friends), because he’s prepping another collaborative effort, Stomping Ground, come November. Today, Dion’s got a new song (and video) featuring Scialfa and Springsteen called “Angel In The Alleyways.”

Following “Take It Back” featuring Joe Bonamassa guesting and “I’ve Got To Get To You” featuring Boz Scaggs, Joe Menza, and Mike Menza, “Angel In The Alleyways” thematically reflects Dion’s more recent history recording Christian albums (he circled back to secular music in the late 1980s, though). Dion spends most of the video playing around St. Bernard de Clairvaux in Miami, while Scialfa and the Boss filmed their cameos from a separate studio.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

Side A

01 “Take It Back” feat. Joe Bonamassa

02 “Hey Diddle Diddle” feat. G.E. Smith

03 “Dancing Girl” feat. Mark Knopfler

04 “If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll” feat. Eric Clapton

Side B

01 “There Was A Time” feat. Peter Frampton

02 “Cryin’ Shame” feat. Sonny Landreth

03 “The Night Is Young” feat. Joe Menza & Wayne Hood

Side C

01 “That’s What The Doctor Said” feat. Steve Conn

02 “My Stomping Ground” feat. Billy F Gibbons

03 “Angel In The Alleyways” feat. Patti Scialfa & Bruce Springsteen

Side D

01 “I’ve Got To Get To You” feat. Boz Scaggs, Joe Menza & Mike Menza

02 “Red House” feat. Keb’ Mo’

03 “I Got My Eyes On You Baby” feat. Marcia Ball & Jimmy Vivino

04 “I’ve Been Watching” feat. Rickie Lee Jones & Wayne Hood

Stomping Ground is out 11/5 via Keeping The Blues Alive Records. Pre-order it here.