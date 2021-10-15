The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

I used to think I was from the middle of nowhere. Then I went on tour, and I learned just how much true nowhere there is in America. You pass through long, yawning expanses, and then you pass through towns you’ve never heard of, in far-flung corners you never really thought of people actually living in. In American pop culture, there are, of course, a million songs about the road, and the country, and all its different corners. But even within that, we often find ourselves drifting towards the same places, certain iconographies.



In “Virginia Beach,” Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby pay tribute to all the other places, the lesser-told stories of America that, in their way, are all the more transfixing as a result. On the other side of the pandemic’s stillness, two travelers use propulsive, tumbling guitar and shadowy, elusive melodies to throw their arms back around the very idea of movement across this country. They pass through Paris, Tennessee and then Paris, Idaho. All the while, there’s another trope of tour and/or travel lingering in the backdrop — racing through these forgotten places in an effort to outrun your old life, and the final conclusion that, well, that’s never possible. Leithauser and Morby are both students of this stuff, and they know how to play with the familiar forms and themes. Leithauser said he set out to make a dark country song, a bit of old-school Americana. With “Virginia Beach,” he and Morby offer up a solid entry to the canon. —Ryan