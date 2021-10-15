Jamila Woods & Peter CottonTale – “WYD (You Got Me)”

Chicago’s Jamila Woods and Peter CottonTale have teamed up for a new song called “WYD (You Got Me),” an excerpt from the soundtrack to the forthcoming indie movie SUMMERTIME.

Even though it’s technically fall, “WYD (You Got Me),” is a pleasing throwback to the warm-weather months, with an easy rhythm and lyrics about close friendship. The video, meanwhile, takes place in the duo’s hometown, as neighborhood dwellers connect with each other via colorful rotary phones and hang out at backyard BBQs.

Watch “WYD (You Got Me)” below.