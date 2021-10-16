Vince Neil Hospitalized After Falling Offstage

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil was hospitalized after falling off the stage halfway through his set at the Monsters On The Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee yesterday. He was helped up by a roadie and someone from the security team and then taken to the nearest hospital in an ambulance.

“The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” bassist Dana Strum told the audience after the incident. “He can’t breathe and he’s going to get dealt with medically. Now that sucks for us and him.” He added that Neil was “willing to stick it out” for the rest of the show but was advised not to.

Neil’s band continued their performance after his fall, with guitarist Jeff Blando taking over lead vocal duties for the remainder of the set. Watch some fan-shot footage from the concert below.