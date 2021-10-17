Watch Julien Baker Cover “One Man Guy” With Phoebe Bridgers

News October 17, 2021 4:47 PM By James Rettig

Watch Julien Baker Cover “One Man Guy” With Phoebe Bridgers

News October 17, 2021 4:47 PM By James Rettig

Julien Baker was a surprise opener for her Boygenius bandmate Phoebe Bridgers at Bridgers’ show at the William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA on Saturday night. To close out her set, Baker covered “One Man Guy,” a song originally written and performed by Loudon Wainwright III and then covered by his son Rufus on his 2001 album Poses. She brought out Bridgers to sing the cover with her. Baker also came out at the end of Bridgers’ set for “Graceland Too” and “I Know The End.” Check out some video from the show below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: James Ingram’s “I Don’t Have The Heart”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Black Cat”

    7 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Adele – “Easy On Me”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Coldplay Music Of The Spheres

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest