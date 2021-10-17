Watch Julien Baker Cover “One Man Guy” With Phoebe Bridgers
Julien Baker was a surprise opener for her Boygenius bandmate Phoebe Bridgers at Bridgers’ show at the William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA on Saturday night. To close out her set, Baker covered “One Man Guy,” a song originally written and performed by Loudon Wainwright III and then covered by his son Rufus on his 2001 album Poses. She brought out Bridgers to sing the cover with her. Baker also came out at the end of Bridgers’ set for “Graceland Too” and “I Know The End.” Check out some video from the show below.