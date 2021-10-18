Watch Charly Bliss Debut A New Song In Brooklyn

Last night in Brooklyn, the magnificently poppy NYC indie rock band Charly Bliss played their first show in two years, opening for Japanese Breakfast at Brooklyn Steel. The band used the occasion to debut a new song, which is listed as “UDK” at Setlist.fm and on YouTube. Speaking of which, the song is on YouTube! It finds the group leaning perhaps even further into the pop realm than they did on their 2019 sophomore effort Young Enough, with Eva Hendricks ditching her guitar and switching into full-on lead singer mode. Check out fan-made footage below.

Don’t be surprised to hear this one at Charly Bliss’ other upcoming shows opening for Letters To Cleo in Hamden, Connecticut and Boston next month.