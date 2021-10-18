A. G. Cook Made A Song Out Of Apple Sounds For Today’s Unleashed Event

News October 18, 2021 8:19 PM By Rachel Brodsky

As you probably heard, Apple held a big Unleashed event today, where the tech giant announced new things like third-generation AirPods, new M-series MacBook Pro laptops, and new colors for the HomePod Mini (plus, a lowered Apple Music price with a “Voice” subscription). PC Music maestro A.G. Cook was commissioned to create a song comprising “45 years of Apple sounds.” Naturally, it’s called “Start Up.”

The video, meanwhile, has Cook settled in his garage studio (perhaps a visual homage to how Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak were said to have designed and built the first Macs in a garage?). Cook is surrounded by all kinds of Apple products, both old and new — I spy an iMac and an iPod with a click-wheel — and creates an entire tech-y song out of sounds, beginning with the iconic Mac bongggg startup noise. It’s pretty fun! Watch below.

