Harry Styles Reportedly Cast As Thanos’ Brother Eros In Marvel Cinematic Universe

So, uh, we’re spoiling stuff here. Sorry about that. According to people who were at the premiere for Eternals, the new Chloé Zhao Marvel film that comes out next month, an end-credits sequence makes it clear that Harry Styles has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you’re the type of Marvel fan who would recognize the character of Eros, brother of the mad Titan Thanos, then your day is now ruined. For that, I apologize.

Up until now, the MCU has largely avoided the blockbuster practice of casting pop stars in prominent roles. (Scarlett Johansson has released a couple of albums, and Jeremy Renner has that side-hustle as a rock singer, but you’d have to reach pretty far to refer to either of them as “pop stars.”) But Variety‘s Matt Donnelly reports that Styles is about to make the jump into the Marvel films. Styles is playing Eros, otherwise known as Starfox, a sort of foppish libertine interstellar figure who has served, at various points in the comics, as a member of the Eternals, the Avengers, and the Dark Guardians.

Harry Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film Dunkirk. Since then, we haven’t gotten to see any of his film acting, but he’s got a couple of movies coming up — a leading role in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling and another in the gay period-piece romantic comedy My Policeman. We also know, from the “Sign Of The Times” video, that Styles is comfortable flying onscreen, which seems like relevant experience for Marvel movies. In the comics, the character of Eros sometimes calls himself the Knave Of Hearts, which definitely sounds like a Harry Styles album title, and superpowers include the psychic ability to control other people’s emotions. In that sense, Harry Styles is definitely a believable casting choice.