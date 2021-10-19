Boy Harsher – “Tower”

Boy Harsher have been making gloomy, pulsating synth music for a few years now, most recently on their 2019 full-length Careful. Today, they’re announcing a new album that also serves as a soundtrack for a short horror film that the Northampton, MA duo made called The Runner. Appropriately, the album is called The Runner (Original Soundtrack). They’re introducing the project with “Tower,” the album’s opening track and film’s introduction — it’s plodding and ominous and breaks apart into a clamoring howl by the end.

“We wrote ‘Tower’ several years ago and although it’s evolved over the years, its initial intent remains the same – that feeling of being enveloped, suffocated, entrapped in a relationship, which in turn manifests into reckless attack,” the band’s Jae Matthews said in a statement. “What you love the most can make you into a monster. And that’s what this song is about, being a paralyzed fiend.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tower”

02 “Give Me A Reason”

03 “Autonomy” (Feat. Lucy – Cooper B. Handy)

04 “The Ride Home”

05 “Escape”

06 “Machina” (Feat. Ms. BOAN – Mariana Saldaña)

07 “Untitled (Piano)”

08 “I Understand”

The Runner (Original Soundtrack) is out 1/21 via Nude Club/City Slang. Pre-order it here.