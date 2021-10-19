Stream Adult Swim’s Digitalis Comp Feat. L’Rain, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, & More

New Music October 19, 2021 12:23 PM By James Rettig

Stream Adult Swim’s Digitalis Comp Feat. L’Rain, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, & More

New Music October 19, 2021 12:23 PM By James Rettig

In addition to their regular singles series, Adult Swim occasionally releases compilations, often focused around a certain genre — there have been ones dedicated to metal and dream-pop and last year they put one out highlighting all the exciting new jazz music. Today, Adult Swim is turning its ear to electronic with a new compilation called Digitalis featuring 15 new tracks exclusive to the comp. There are songs by L’Rain, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore, Katie Gately, Claire Rousay, DJ Haram, Ikonika, Chuquimamani-Condori (aka Elysia Crampton), and more. You can stream it below or right here.

TRACKLIST:
01 DJ Haram – “Hillside”
02 Ikonika – “No Way”
03 Cooly G – “Simulation”
04 DEBBY FRIDAY – “FOCUS”
05 Katie Gately – “HOWL”
06 Faten Kanaan – “Cascando”
07 Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore – “Canyon Lights”
08 33EMYBW – “Kilimia”
09 Suzi Analogue – “Tha Mood”
10 Nídia – “É Como”
11 Jasmine Infiniti – “n0 ange7”
12 L’Rain – “Let Me Let Me Let Me (Unquestionable Origin)”
13 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Gazella”
14 Claire Rousay – “Transactional”
15 Chuquimamani-Condori – “Stars Over Riparian Corridor (for Sage LaPena)”

Digitalis is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Black Cat”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: James Ingram’s “I Don’t Have The Heart”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Adele – “Easy On Me”

    5 days ago

    The Argument Turns 20

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest