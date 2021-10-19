In addition to their regular singles series, Adult Swim occasionally releases compilations, often focused around a certain genre — there have been ones dedicated to metal and dream-pop and last year they put one out highlighting all the exciting new jazz music. Today, Adult Swim is turning its ear to electronic with a new compilation called Digitalis featuring 15 new tracks exclusive to the comp. There are songs by L’Rain, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore, Katie Gately, Claire Rousay, DJ Haram, Ikonika, Chuquimamani-Condori (aka Elysia Crampton), and more. You can stream it below or right here.

TRACKLIST:

01 DJ Haram – “Hillside”

02 Ikonika – “No Way”

03 Cooly G – “Simulation”

04 DEBBY FRIDAY – “FOCUS”

05 Katie Gately – “HOWL”

06 Faten Kanaan – “Cascando”

07 Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore – “Canyon Lights”

08 33EMYBW – “Kilimia”

09 Suzi Analogue – “Tha Mood”

10 Nídia – “É Como”

11 Jasmine Infiniti – “n0 ange7”

12 L’Rain – “Let Me Let Me Let Me (Unquestionable Origin)”

13 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Gazella”

14 Claire Rousay – “Transactional”

15 Chuquimamani-Condori – “Stars Over Riparian Corridor (for Sage LaPena)”

Digitalis is out now.