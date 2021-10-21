More radically, Fenger tailored the curriculum to speak to his students’ inner lives. Instead of light fare, he understood that the kids were attracted to songs that addressed their darker fears. “Many of these children didn’t have happy childhoods,” he told journalist Mike Applestein in 2002. “I think what I’d been doing with them gave them a voice… This was purely fortunate; it wasn’t as if I’d been thinking of that. The kids themselves have pointed that out to me.” Naturally there’s a lot of Brian Wilson on Innocence & Despair, because few pop artists have captured such a childlike perspective. There’s something powerful about hearing a bunch of kids sing “In My Room,” as though Wilson had intended it for the preteen set all along. The Langley kids understand that sense of retreat and safe haven all too well, which lends an intimacy and a gravity to this meditation on isolation.

Fenger documented these songs primarily because he thought recording an album might be a good lesson for his students. So he set up a two-track recorder at the Glenwood school gymnasium, taking advantage of the space’s natural reverb to add a three-dimensional quality to these recordings. You can almost hear how the kids were arranged on the gym floor, where the instruments were placed, where the soloists stood. In fact, for “Calling Occupants” Fenger had one of his students climb a high ladder in the middle of the gym, so that her voice would sound like it was coming from the heavens. He pressed up 300 copies and sold them all to parents. Then he repeated the process at nearby Wix-Brown Elementary School a few months later.

By the time he left the school system in 1979, most of those students had graduated and their LPs were likely gathering dust, eventually rendered obsolete by compact discs and completely forgotten. The Langley Schools Music Project saw the light of day primarily through the efforts of cratedigger Irwin Chusid, who was fascinated by art made outside the industry and disseminated by alternative distribution models. In the late 1990s he hosted a radio program called the Incorrect Music Hour; fan contributions weren’t rare, but a burned CD from a listener named Brian Lind caught his ear, in particular the Langley students’ version of “Space Oddity.” Chusid reached out to the school district, but no one recalled the recordings or even remembered Hans Fenger. It took a lot of detective work, not to mention negotiations with skeptical record labels, before Hoboken indie Bar/None Records agreed to release it, combining both the Glenwood and Wix-Brown recordings on one CD.

Who could have predicted that an album by children would have been a breakout hit? Innocence & Despair made a big splash, and the waves are still rippling outward two decades later. In 2002 VH1 aired a documentary that reunited many of the students, while David Bowie incorporated the Langley Schools Music Project when he curated the Meltdown Festival in London. He even offered some truly weird praise for their cover of “Space Oddity”: “The backing arrangement is astounding. Coupled with the earnest if lugubrious vocal performance you have a piece of art that I couldn’t have conceived of, even with half of Colombia’s finest export products in me.” These songs show up in film and television shows whenever directors want to cover wonder or sadness or both at the same time. In 2009 Karen O cited the reissue as the inspiration for her soundtrack to Where The Wild Things Are. “The songs are all sort of jangly and imperfect,” she told New York magazine, “but the heart behind it kills you.”

Twenty years later, however, the novelty has tarnished a bit, and newcomers may wonder what all that fuss was about. Outsider music has become more easily accessible, such that even the most obscure fan cover or outré album can be streamed by anyone, and the reissue market, coupled with the vinyl resurgence, has given new life to previously marginal figures like the Shaggs, Donnie & Joe Emerson, Lewis, and Todd. Outsider music has lost some of its outsiderness. Beyond that, the regrettable a cappella revival of the 2010s, spurred by Glee and the Pitch Perfect movies, has changed how we hear choir music, even something as uncalculated and technically flawed as the Langley performances. But the passing years have intensified the found-sound quality of this strange album, reminding you that these children are no longer children. In 2001 they were in their 30s, many with young children of their own; in 2021, they’re in their fifties, some with grandchildren. There is something unrecoverable in these recordings — not just the singers’ innocence and despair, but our own. To listen to these songs is to consider how we grow old with pop music, how we relate to our favorite songs in different ways at different stages of our lives. Because it always holds a bit of our youth between the notes, because it often expresses something we’re always in danger of losing, all pop music is to some degree children’s music.