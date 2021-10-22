U.S. Girls – “Good Kinda High”

U.S. Girls has an unconventional single out today. Called “Good Kinda High,” the lilting track is billed as a collaboration with the late pianist Glenn Gould and is produced by Billy Wild, who sampled Gould performances to create new works with contemporary artists. The finished work is titled Uninvited Guests, and technically it came out last year. But its deluxe edition, featuring the U.S. Girls track, drops today.

“This started seven years ago as a challenge on whether or not Glenn Gould could be made to sound current,” Wild says of Uninvited Guests. “The main thing I learned on Gould is that he truly belonged in this generation.” U.S. Girls’ Meg Remy adds, “I like to imagine Gould and I as two freaks on the same leash. Trying to be invisible trying to be seen.”

A Canadian classical pianist, Gould died in 1982 at age 50. He was well known for interpreting the works of Johann Sebastian Bach. In 2018, he was posthumously inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Listen to “Good Kinda High” below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Redlight” (Instrumental)

02 “Getting That” (Feat. Chief Awuah)

03 “Goodnight” (Feat. Gabriel Pick and Your Hunni)

04 “Easy” (Feat. Kiki Rowe)

05 “Better” (Feat. AARYS)

06 “Baethoven” (Feat. Ro Joaquim)

07 “Change” (Interlude/Instrumental)

08 “No Roses” (Feat. Your Hunni, AARYS, Ro Joaquim)

09 “Ice Cold” (Feat. DOPE FA$E)

10 “Good Kind Of High” (Feat. U.S. Girls)

Uninvited Guests (Deluxe Edition) is out today via Primary Wave Music and Division 88.