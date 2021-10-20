Bloodshot Records Shuts Down Amidst Ownership Feud & Claims Of Unpaid Royalties

Bloodshot Records, the influential Chicago-based alt-country indie label that started up in 1993, is shutting down. In a statement on the label’s website, co-founder Rob Miller writes, “It is time for this phase of Bloodshot Records to come to an end. I will no longer be a part of the label I started over 25 years ago as an impossibly ill-conceived hobby. It’s not the path myself, the staff or the artists wanted, but few get to write their final chapter.” A notice across the top of the site clarifies that the Bloodshot office “is PERMANENTLY closed.”

Miller co-founded Bloodshot with Nan Warshaw and Eric Babcock, and the label’s first release was 1994’s For A Life of Sin: A Compilation Of Insurgent Chicago Country, which featured artists like Robbie Fulks and the Bottle Rockets. Over the years, Bloodshot released much-loved albums from artists like Neko Case, Old 97’s, Justin Townes Earle, the Mekons, and the Sadies. Ryan Adams’ solo debut Heartbreaker came out on Bloodshot in 2000, and it sold in huge numbers for the label over the years.

As Variety reports, things at Bloodshot have been chaotic for the past few years. In 2019, Lydia Loveless, who signed to Bloodshot at 19, claimed that Mark Panick, domestic partner of label co-founder Nan Warshaw, had sexually harassed her for years. In a statement in response, Nan Warshaw apologized and wrote, “For the moment I’m going to step away from Bloodshot.”

Last year, the Chicago Reader published a feature about the ongoing problems at Bloodshot after the Loveless allegations. Label employees were upset that Rob Miller didn’t distance himself from Ryan Adams forcefully enough when The New York Times published a feature about the multiple accounts of Adams’ sexual misconduct. Nan Warshaw eventually resigned from the label, and she’s made bitter statements about her split with Miller. After Warshaw’s resignation, employees looked at the label’s finances and figured out that it owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid royalties to artists.

Variety suggests that another label could buy Bloodshot, but the disputed ownership and the royalty situation could make that a complicated prospect.

You can read Miller’s statement here.