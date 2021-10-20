Ric Wilson & Yellow Days – “Life’s Been Good To Me”
Chicago rapper Ric Wilson has teamed up with Yellow Days (London’s George Van Den Broek) for a collaborative EP, Disco Ric In London Town. Today, the pair released the EP’s funky lead single, “Life’s Been Good To Me.”
“I remember Ric went for a walk to write some lyrics and I wrote this guy in like a couple hours,” Yellow Days said of the new song, which features additional vocals from Lynda Dawn. “He would always come back and I’d done a whole new track for him to do. He did a lot of walks.”
Listen below:
The pair also announced a run of fall tour dates, which you can view below:
11/10 Seattle, WA @ Showbox
11/11 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
11/13 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
11/15 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
11/16 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
11/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Vertigo
11/20 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
11/23 Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/24 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
11/26 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/27 Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
11/29 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/30 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
12/02 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall
12/03 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Disco Ric In London Town is out 10/29.