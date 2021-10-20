Ric Wilson & Yellow Days – “Life’s Been Good To Me”

Chicago rapper Ric Wilson has teamed up with Yellow Days (London’s George Van Den Broek) for a collaborative EP, Disco Ric In London Town. Today, the pair released the EP’s funky lead single, “Life’s Been Good To Me.”

“I remember Ric went for a walk to write some lyrics and I wrote this guy in like a couple hours,” Yellow Days said of the new song, which features additional vocals from Lynda Dawn. “He would always come back and I’d done a whole new track for him to do. He did a lot of walks.”

Listen below:

The pair also announced a run of fall tour dates, which you can view below:

11/10 Seattle, WA @ Showbox

11/11 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/13 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

11/15 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

11/16 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

11/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Vertigo

11/20 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

11/23 Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/24 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

11/26 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/27 Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

11/29 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/30 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

12/02 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall

12/03 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Disco Ric In London Town is out 10/29.