Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd – “Moth To A Flame”
Swedish House Mafia — the dance trio made up of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso — have been a fixture on the EDM touring circuit for over a decade now. They’ve released compilation albums and gone on world tours, but they’ve never put out a “proper” full-length album. But later this year they’re expected to put out their “debut” album, Paradise Again. They’ve shared two singles from it over the last few months, “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime,” which featured Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, and today they’ve teamed up with none other than the Weeknd for a new track called “Moth To A Flame.”
The song comes a few days after Coachella announced that Swedish House Mafia would be on its 2022 lineup — the first artist that’s been confirmed to perform at the fest next year. Last month, SHM announced a collaboration with IKEA.
Listen to “Moth To A Flame” below.
Swedish House Mafia have also announced an international tour for 2022, their first in 10 years. Check those dates out below.
07/29 Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
0731 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/03 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/05 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/07 Montreal, QC @ îleSoniq Festival
08/09 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/11 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/13 Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/17 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/19 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/21 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/25 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/26 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/27 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/30 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/02 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/04 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/13 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/14 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/16 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/29 Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
09/30 Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena
10/02 London, UK @ The O2
10/06 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
10/08 Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
10/10 Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
10/14 Madrid, Spain @ IFEMA Madrid Live
10/15 Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
10/18 Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
10/19 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
10/21 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
10/22 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
10/25 Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
10/27 Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
10/29 Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
10/31 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
11/03 Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
11/05 Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
11/06 Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
11/8 Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
11/09 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
11/11 Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
11/13 Tampere, Finland @ Uros Arena