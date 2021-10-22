Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd – “Moth To A Flame”

Swedish House Mafia — the dance trio made up of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso — have been a fixture on the EDM touring circuit for over a decade now. They’ve released compilation albums and gone on world tours, but they’ve never put out a “proper” full-length album. But later this year they’re expected to put out their “debut” album, Paradise Again. They’ve shared two singles from it over the last few months, “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime,” which featured Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, and today they’ve teamed up with none other than the Weeknd for a new track called “Moth To A Flame.”

The song comes a few days after Coachella announced that Swedish House Mafia would be on its 2022 lineup — the first artist that’s been confirmed to perform at the fest next year. Last month, SHM announced a collaboration with IKEA.

Listen to “Moth To A Flame” below.

Swedish House Mafia have also announced an international tour for 2022, their first in 10 years. Check those dates out below.

07/29 Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

0731 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/03 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/05 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/07 Montreal, QC @ îleSoniq Festival

08/09 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/11 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/13 Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/17 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/19 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/21 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/25 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/26 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/27 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/30 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/02 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/04 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

09/13 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/14 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/16 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/29 Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

09/30 Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena

10/02 London, UK @ The O2

10/06 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

10/08 Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

10/10 Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

10/14 Madrid, Spain @ IFEMA Madrid Live

10/15 Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

10/18 Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

10/19 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

10/21 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

10/22 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

10/25 Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

10/27 Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

10/29 Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

10/31 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

11/03 Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

11/05 Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

11/06 Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/8 Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

11/09 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

11/11 Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

11/13 Tampere, Finland @ Uros Arena