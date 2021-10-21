Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Biopic Announced

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

News October 21, 2021 2:46 PM By Peter Helman

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Biopic Announced

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

News October 21, 2021 2:46 PM By Peter Helman

Sony Pictures has announced a biopic based on the lives and love story of Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne, Variety reports. “Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together,” says Sharon. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

The as-yet untitled film will feature music from Black Sabbath and Ozzy’s solo career. Lee Hall, who wrote Billy Elliot and the 2019 Elton John biopic Rocketman, is handling the script, and Sharon Osbourne and her children Jack and Aimée Osbourne are producing.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Black Cat”

    4 days ago

    Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming Turns 10

    3 days ago

    Animal Collective – “Prester John”

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lana Del Rey Blue Banisters

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest