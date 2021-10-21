Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Biopic Announced

Sony Pictures has announced a biopic based on the lives and love story of Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne, Variety reports. “Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together,” says Sharon. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

The as-yet untitled film will feature music from Black Sabbath and Ozzy’s solo career. Lee Hall, who wrote Billy Elliot and the 2019 Elton John biopic Rocketman, is handling the script, and Sharon Osbourne and her children Jack and Aimée Osbourne are producing.