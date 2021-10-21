Beyoncé has recorded a new song for the upcoming Venus and Serena Williams biopic, King Richard starring Will Smith, who plays the tennis stars’ father. Titled “Be Alive,” the song soundtracks the movie’s new trailer that dropped today.

The anthemic “Be Alive,” which swells with orchestral strings and layered vocal harmonies, plays about halfway through the trailer. “It feels so good to be alive, that’s why I live my life with pride,” sing backing vocalists, while Beyoncé’s voice soars overhead: “Do you know how much we have pride / How hard we have to try?”

Check it out below.

King Richard is in theaters and HBO Max on 11/19.