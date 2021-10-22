It’s Friday, baby! Time for some murky, elusive, atmospheric new jams! DIY-underground national treasure Liz Harris has once again fired up her widely beloved project Grouper. Today, Harris releases Shade, her first new album under the Grouper name since 2018’s Grid Of Points.

Shade collects nine songs that Harris has recorded in different locations over the past 15 years. We don’t know which songs come from which periods, which makes the whole record that much more mysterious. But Shade doesn’t sound like a piecemeal odds-and-ends collection. Instead, these songs all fit together. The album probably features more slow-strummed acoustic guitar than any Grouper record since 2008’s Dragging A Dead Deer Up A Hill, and that’s a zone that we should all be happy to revisit. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Unclean Mind” and “Ode To The Blue,” but now the whole album is out there, and you can stream it below.

<a href="https://grouper.bandcamp.com/album/shade">Shade by Grouper</a>

Shade is out now on Kranky.