Stream Parannoul’s New Split LP With Asian Glow & sonhos tomam conta

New Music October 22, 2021 2:31 PM By Chris DeVille

Parannoul, a semi-anonymous college student from Seoul, became a minor underground sensation with this year’s sophomore album To See The Next Part Of The Dream, a blown-out lo-fi shoegaze-emo hybrid of epic proportions. The album cracked our midyear best albums list and made Parannoul’s Bandcamp account a must-follow.

Today that follow has paid dividends. The artist is back with a new LP called Downfall Of The Neon Youth, a split LP with contributions from fellow Longinus Recording artists Asian Glow and sonhos tomam conta. The contributions from all three acts are about as sweeping and ambitious as DIY home recordings can be. If you enjoyed the previous Parannoul album, you’re probably not going to be disappointed with this. Listen below.

