Watch Coldplay Cover Pearl Jam’s “Nothingman” In Seattle

News October 23, 2021 3:31 PM By Peter Helman

Coldplay’s Chris Martin sang Pearl Jam’s “Nothingman” with Eddie Vedder at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016. And last night, when Coldplay played the grand opening of Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena in a sold-out show livestreamed by Amazon, they took the opportunity to perform “Nothingman” again.

“So because we’re here in Seattle we wanted to pay tribute to all of the bands that we fell in love with when we were just young teenagers in the ’90s,” Martin told the audience. “This is a 44-year-old man remembering how much he fell in love with Pearl Jam in 1991. And if you told that kid he would be here singing this song, that kid would’ve said ‘Are you sure that’s a good idea?’ And I would’ve said ‘Maybe not!’ But we’re doing it.”

Martin played acoustic guitar and brought Coldplay drummer Will Champion out to accompany him on piano, joking that he made him learn the song “like 25 minutes ago.” At the end of the performance, Martin added, “If Eddie ever hears this, I love you, man. Thanks for being so kind to our band.” Although he discouraged fans from uploading it to YouTube, “cause it’s not going to be the best cover version,” they didn’t listen, so you can watch it below.

