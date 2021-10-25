Aminé – “Charmander”

Portland rapper Aminé has a new single and video out today called “Charmander.” Visually, “Charmander” (co-directed by Aminé and Jack Begert) is Very Relatable Content, with Aminé holing up in a wooded cabin with only a partner and the rapper’s IRL dog Oliver (blown up a few sizes) for company. It’s also the first new song Aminé’s released since his 2020 album Limbo.

“After the release of Limbo I took some time to experiment and challenge myself to create in ways I hadn’t before -— exploring different textures and tempos without any expectations,” Aminé says of “Charmander,” which is equal parts buoyant and anxious. “‘Charmander’ was the first product of that period that felt natural while still being at a completely different BPM than any of my previous work.”

Watch the video below.