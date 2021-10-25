Aminé – “Charmander”

New Music October 25, 2021 1:44 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Aminé – “Charmander”

New Music October 25, 2021 1:44 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Portland rapper Aminé has a new single and video out today called “Charmander.” Visually, “Charmander” (co-directed by Aminé and Jack Begert) is Very Relatable Content, with Aminé holing up in a wooded cabin with only a partner and the rapper’s IRL dog Oliver (blown up a few sizes) for company. It’s also the first new song Aminé’s released since his 2020 album Limbo.

“After the release of Limbo I took some time to experiment and challenge myself to create in ways I hadn’t before -— exploring different textures and tempos without any expectations,” Aminé says of “Charmander,” which is equal parts buoyant and anxious. “‘Charmander’ was the first product of that period that felt natural while still being at a completely different BPM than any of my previous work.”

Watch the video below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight”

    12 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Morning View Turns 20

    4 days ago

    The Strokes Closed Out Shaky Knees With A Sloppy But Transcendent Hit Parade

    12 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest