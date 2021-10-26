The trailer for Amazon Prime’s upcoming Kid Cudi documentary A Man Named Scott is out today. Directed by Robert Alexander, A Man Named Scott chronicles the decade following Cudi’s debut LP, Man On The Moon.

The doc primarily follows Cudi’s path to global fame after releasing his 2009 debut and particularly drills down on how fans looked to him as a source of inspiration. “People look up to me, but I’m not a happy person,” Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, is heard saying in the doc. “I felt like a fraud. That’s what drove me to escape from reality.”

He adds, “I sacrificed the privacy of my life and put my story out there to help others. That’s always been my mission. I’m not done yet.”

Watch the trailer below.

A Man Named Scott premieres 11/5 on Amazon Prime.