Cannibal Corpse Albums Ranked From Worst To Best

Death metal is defined in large part by its extremity, so perhaps it stands to reason that the genre’s most provocatively off-putting band is also its most commercially successful. Buffalo, New York’s Cannibal Corpse released their first album, Eaten Back To Life, in 1990. Four years later, they would appear in the $100-million-grossing Jim Carrey vehicle Ace Ventura: Pet Detective at the behest of the rubber-faced comedian, an avowed fan. Two years after that, they’d crack the Billboard 200. Their 15th album, Violence Unimagined, went all the way to #6 back in April, and they’re now widely considered the best-selling death metal act of all time — quite a feat for the dudes who wrote “I Cum Blood.”

Eaten Back To Life was the gruesome opening salvo that introduced the world not only to Cannibal Corpse but to the stomach-turning artwork of Vincent Locke. The underground comics artist behind Deadworld had found his perfect subject in the band’s ultraviolent lyrical imagery, and their ongoing collaboration continues to this day. The cover for Eaten is archetypal of Locke and Cannibal Corpse’s creative partnership, with its depiction of a stringy-haired zombie devouring his own eviscerated guts. (It also has the Kourtney Kardashian seal of approval.) Locke would soon up the ante with far less tasteful covers, which, of course, would only win Cannibal Corpse more fans.

While they were amassing those fans, Cannibal Corpse were also making enemies, including some powerful ones. Efforts by US activists to get Metal Blade to sever their relationship with the band fell flat, but their music was successfully banned for years in Germany and Australia. In Germany, an injunction against the band even prevented them from playing songs from their first three albums. George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher, who did not sing on those records, noted the absurdity in a 2004 interview with Chicago Innerview: “We can’t play ‘Born In A Casket’ but can play ‘Dismembered And Molested.'”

Here’s the part where I concede that some of Cannibal Corpse’s lyrics and artwork are, in fact, a little beyond the pale. Every song in the band’s discography depicts extreme violence, but few are interested in excavating its trauma, which means the less cartoonish the lyrics, the ickier they feel. That’s not an argument for censorship, but it is a fair warning that diving deep with Cannibal Corpse’s catalog is going to mean seeing and hearing some things that don’t necessarily hold up in 2021. The rankings below reflect that a bit, but in general, this is a list for people who know what they’re getting into. You’re either the kind of person who has the capacity to love a song called “Blunt Force Castration” or you’re not. With that in mind, here are the death metal kings’ albums ranked worst to best.