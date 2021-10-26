Joywave’s Drummer Received A Package Of Scorpions In The Mail

Rochester trio Joywave might be known for songs like “It’s A Trip” and “Tongues,” not to mention touring with the Killers and Bleachers, but these days they are likely to be known for something else: scorpions. For context, drummer Paul Brenner had ordered a T-shirt and some shoes from an internet seller in Hawaii, and when it got to his address in Rochester, it was filled with scorpions.

Speaking to local station WROC, Brenner said, “At first I thought it was like a tick, or something. I mean, they were really small. That’s when I realized, ‘no, that’s a scorpion. That’s when my shirt left my hands and went into the box.” He counted eight little ones “and one really, really big one.”

Brenner then said he called 311 and the local cops showed up at his door. “The cops seemed to love it,” he said. “More kept showing up, they had their phones out, some of them were saying ‘I’ve never even seen a scorpion.'”

Getting scorpions delivered in the mail might be funny in hindsight, but Brenner noted that “the scariest part” is thinking about what could have happened. “I have a cat. My roommate was home all weekend. And to know that there were live scorpions, feet from my sleeping cat, and I wasn’t there, that’s just creepy. ‘Tis the season, I suppose.”

Watch Brenner talk about the mail-order scorpions below.