Travis Scott’s Astroworld Lineup Announces Tame Impala, Young Thug, Toro Y Moi, & More

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was announced back in May, and tickets have been basically sold-out since they went on sale, even though no lineup had been announced. The festival is taking place next weekend at NRG Park in Houston on November 5 and November 6, and today, Scott has revealed who will be performing. Naturally, Scott himself is one of the headliners. The lineup also includes Tame Impala, Young Thug, Toro Y Moi, SZA, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Master P, Earth Wind & Fire, Baby Keem, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Chase B, Yves Tumor, Lil Baby, Sheck Wes, Don Tolliver, and more.

This will be Scott’s third Astroworld Festival. The first was back in 2018, and the event sat last year out due to the pandemic. In addition to the lineup news, a few additional general admission tickets have gone on sale.