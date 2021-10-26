Travis Scott’s Astroworld Lineup Announces Tame Impala, Young Thug, Toro Y Moi, & More

News October 26, 2021 3:21 PM By James Rettig

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Lineup Announces Tame Impala, Young Thug, Toro Y Moi, & More

News October 26, 2021 3:21 PM By James Rettig

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was announced back in May, and tickets have been basically sold-out since they went on sale, even though no lineup had been announced. The festival is taking place next weekend at NRG Park in Houston on November 5 and November 6, and today, Scott has revealed who will be performing. Naturally, Scott himself is one of the headliners. The lineup also includes Tame Impala, Young Thug, Toro Y Moi, SZA, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Master P, Earth Wind & Fire, Baby Keem, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Chase B, Yves Tumor, Lil Baby, Sheck Wes, Don Tolliver, and more.

This will be Scott’s third Astroworld Festival. The first was back in 2018, and the event sat last year out due to the pandemic. In addition to the lineup news, a few additional general admission tickets have gone on sale.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The Strokes Closed Out Shaky Knees With A Sloppy But Transcendent Hit Parade

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Lily Konigsberg Lily We Need To Talk Now

    10 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest