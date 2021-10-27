The Ire, a death-rock band from Philadelphia, got together a few years ago, and they released their demo in January of 2019. Right from the beginning, the band had an admirable sense of sweep and churn. The Ire play a catchy and melodic form of post-punk that’s not too far-removed from Pornography-era Cure. Today, the band has followed up that demo with CS, a short new cassette release that’s even more assured and graceful.

CS has three new songs, as well as a remix from Philly producer Speaking Parts. The songs are heavy and confident and intense. The drums sound huge. The bass rings and echoes. The vocals sound like they’re bouncing off of cave walls. The band recorded CS with Sheer Mag guitarist Hart Seely and with Power Trip/Code Orange/Pissed Jeans producer Arthur Rizk, who also mixed and mastered the release. Stream it below.

<a href="https://theire.bandcamp.com/album/cs">CS by The Ire</a>

CS is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.