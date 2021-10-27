Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”

Anaïs Mitchell has been plenty busy over the past decade, reworking her 2010 album Hadestown into a Tony Award-winning musical and forming Bonny Light Horseman and collaborating with the likes of Big Red Machine and more. Even with all that activity, she hasn’t released a proper solo album in quite a while. But today the singer-songwriter is announcing a new eponymous solo full-length, which was produced by her BLH partner Josh Kaufman and features a band that includes Kaufman, Michael Lewis, JT Bates, Thomas Bartlett and Aaron Dessner, plus string and flute arrangements from Nico Muhly.

“During the first pandemic summer I was staying on the family farm where I grew up, in a little house that belonged to my grandparents when they were alive. I could see the stars for the first time in a long time,” Mitchell said in a statement, continuing:

I wasn’t traveling anywhere, or even doing much of anything, for the first time in a long time. ‘Bright Star’ is about looking back on years of restless pursuit and making peace with the source of that longing: the Muse, the Great Unknown, the One That Got Away — those things that motivate us that we never can touch.

Today, she’s sharing Anaïs Mitchell‘s lead single, “Bright Star.” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Brooklyn Bridge”

02 “Bright Star”

03 “Revenant”

04 “On Your Way (Felix Song)”

05 “Real World”

06 “Backroads”

07 “Little Big Girl”

08 “Now You Know”

09 “The Words”

10 “Watershed”

Anaïs Mitchell is out 1/28 via BMG. Pre-order it here.