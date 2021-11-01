Read About Echo And The Bunnymen’s First Gig In An Excerpt From Will Sergeant’s New Memoir

Back to the stage. I have more immediate worries to deal with. We get in position. I look out into the small crowd of friends, enemies, and pissed up student teachers. All eyes are on us on the stage, some just staring. I notice Les is glowering at some lads at the front who are chatting among themselves; I refuse to be intimidated. I have marked the speed setting or, if you want to be all musical, the tempo on the drum machine. This could be a bit random; it is very sensitive. To get the exact beats per minute every time you adjust this dial or playing is almost impossible. I get the beat going and fade up. The drum pattern is a little slow, so I give the silver tempo control a tweak and the speed is fractionally increased. The drum machine button is firmly set on “Rock 1.” There are only a few settings that we have found useful: “Rock 1” and “Rock 2.” Sometimes a combination of two settings would be OK. It was possible to add “Bossa Nova” or “Samba” to these rock settings by depressing two buttons at once. On it goes and around and around a few times I nod to Les, who starts the bass riff: dum da duum dum da duum da da da dum da duum. The drum box is blissfully nerve free; he just keeps on keeping on, the only true pro in the band.

I look down at the guitar. I am feeling incredibly self-conscious and scared I’m going to mess it up. The adrenaline has me a nervous wreck. I look out into the gathered crowd again. The club is rife with jealousy and a few sneering faces are spotted. This is a very Liverpool thing, even a very English thing; most are wishing you to fail. This helps me. I steel myself and think, You lot can fuck right off. Rivalry helps you progress. The influences you have are as much from things you hate as things you love. The ones you love are signposts to the way forward; the ones you hate are warning signs that you don’t want to go down that road and be or sound like them.

I need to concentrate on the guitar. I’m not a guitarist that can just feel his way around the neck. I have only been playing for a few months and I’m still in no way proficient. I am looking down at the guitar. This also helps with the nerves. I concentrate on the high E string on the instrument. Les, the drum box, and I circle around a few times, my little primitive spiky guitar notes riding over the top of the bass. (After years of looking down at the guitar, it becomes a trademark stance of mine that becomes known as shoegazing.) My fear is intense, but the spell is broken when Macul, wearing an anorak belonging to Paul Simpson, approaches the microphone. He digs in a pocket, produces a little notebook and is looking at the lyrics he has written. At last, Macul breaks his silence. His voice is dark and menacing. He launches into an amazing, angry, poetic rant about evolution — or the lack of it:

“You talk to me about evolution/ All you want to do is swing like a monkey.”

This is the first time I have ever heard him sing anything. Wow! It’s brilliant, not conventional boy-meets-girl kind of stuff. It’s a lot deeper and he seems to be having a massive go at humanity for being a bit shit and not progressing up to his level of genius. A tad arrogant but we are a team and I’m with him all the way.

I chance a glance at the crowd. I see lots of familiar faces. At the front is Big Bill Drummond, the guitarist with Big In Japan. Bill will become a pivotal part of our story, but for now he’s just another face in the crowd. All assembled seem to be digging it — or, at the very least, they are thinking, This is curious. Guitars plus a robotic drummer. I start to relax and almost enjoy what is occurring. The comforting hypnotic tick of the drum machine plus the unwavering and simple bass riff driven home by Les give my sparse and slightly random spikes of the guitar a good bed to jump up and down on. Macul is now in full vitriolic flow. We are all of one purpose; it feels great. Me? I’m sticking to the crisp treble pickup on the Telecaster, reverb on maximum. I’m riding the white horses of a surf-guitar wave. As I become more confident, occasionally I decide to break away from the basic high E string riff. It seems the exuberance that is swelling up in me has given me more courage. I am realising we are actually doing this, live on stage with people looking at us — and not booing. I am taken and I’m pushed along on pure adrenaline. Now I am daring to attempt some risky darting up and down the frets. It’s not as frightening as I imagined and most of the notes I am hitting are even in tune with the bass. We are all now glaring at the small crowd, probably more from fear than design — but it comes across as aloof, slightly weird, and a bit scary.