Metronomy – “It’s Good To Be Back”

Metronomy, the dance-rock collective led by Joe Mount, are coming back at the beginning of next year with the new album Small World. And according to the title of its lead single, out today, it’s good to be back. “Part of me was thinking, ‘what is the lamest platitude people are going to be saying coming out of the past two years?’, but at the same time, I was thinking how it will be true and how it might feel doing things again,” Mount explains.

“I’ve been remembering what it was like as a kid when I’d be sitting in the backseat of my parents’ car and they’d be playing their music and I’d think ‘this is awful,’ but there’d be one or two songs I would like,” Mount adds. “I thought it would be fun to make that kind of album, and this is the song the kids might like. This is the ‘cool’ song.”

The synthy “It’s good to be back” comes with a Truman Show and Groundhog Day-inspired music video from directing duo Dreamjob. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Life and Death”

02 “Things will be fine”

03 “It’s good to be back”

04 “Loneliness on the run”

05 “Love Factory”

06 “I lost my mind”

07 “Right on time”

08 “Hold me tonight”

09 “I have seen enough”

Small World is out 2/18 via Because Music. Pre-order it here.