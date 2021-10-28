Hurray For The Riff Raff – “Rhododendron”

It’s been a while since we last heard from Hurray For The Riff Raff, Alynda Segarra’s New Orleans-based country-rock project. Last year, Segarra teamed up with Bedouine and Waxahatchee for a cover of Big Star’s “Thirteen,” but Segarra hasn’t released a full-length Hurray For The Riff Raff project since the tough and thoughtful 2017 album The Navigator. Today brings the news that a new Hurray For The Riff Raff album called Life On Earth is coming early next year. We also get to hear a new single called “Rhododendron.”

In a press release, Segarra lists some diverse inspirations for Life On Earth: The Clash, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Bad Bunny, the author adrienne maree brown. They recorded the album with producer and Megafaun member Brad Cook, who’s lately put in work on albums from artists like Waxahatchee, Indigo De Souza, and Snail Mail.

“Rhododendron” is a chugging rocker with a serious sense of swagger to it; Segarra has never sounded quite so much like Lou Reed. Segarra says that the song is about “finding rebellion in plant life. Being called by the natural world and seeing the life that surrounds you in a way you never have. A mind expansion. A psychedelic trip. A spiritual breakthrough. Learning to adapt, and being open to the wisdom of your landscape. Being called to fix things in your own backyard, your own community.” The New Orleans artist Lucia Honey directed the song’s playful, absurdist video.

Hurray For The Riff Raff will release Life On Earth in February, and they’ll head out on tour with Anjimile in March. Below, check out the “Rhododendron” video, the new album’s tracklist, and those tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wolves”

02 “Pierced Arrows”

03 “Pointed At The Sun”

04 “Rhododendron”

05 “Jupiter’s Dance”

06 “Life On Earth”

07 “nightqueen”

08 “Precious Cargo”

09 “Rosemary Tears”

10 “Saga”

11 “KiN”

TOUR DATES:

3/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

3/22 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s *

3/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

3/26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s *

3/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent *

3/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

4/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *

4/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

4/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

4/06 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

4/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

4/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

4/10 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner *

4/11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *

4/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *^

4/15 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere *^

4/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *^

4/17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage *^

4/18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

4/20 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

* with Anjimile

^ with Amelia Jackie

Life On Earth is out 2/18 on Nonesuch.