It was a much different era of New York, another element of the National’s story that was often emphasized in moments like that climactic Mercury Lounge performance. Berninger lived in a ramshackle loft in a not-yet-gentrified Gowanus. The focal point of the music scene was still lower Manhattan, and the early ‘00s would see the explosion of the retro rock revival there, spearheaded by the Strokes. The National were there in that moment, and releasing music during it, but had little to do with any of it. Compared to the sense of downtown cool and the angular haircuts and riffs of all the New York bands, the National probably did seem like lost, square Ohio boys. This was something Berninger was acutely aware of, not just in how he idolized bands like the Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs or pined for that Mercury Lounge stage, but because the band were sometimes right up against this stuff. One of his oft-repeated anecdotes was about sharing practice space near Interpol. As he told SPIN in 2013:

We practiced next to [Interpol] and I remember hearing them for the first time through the wall and thinking, “Wow, that band is really, really good and this is great; we’re in a healthy, creative space here. Then, a couple of days later, SPIN was shooting [Interpol] in the hallway of the practice space and they all just looked so cool in their suits. I had my khaki pants on from work and had to weave through them as they were taking photos, feeling the entire time like, “Fuck, we’re definitely not those guys.” But we were always aware of the distance between us and those bands. We weren’t going to connect with people on that level. From day one, we wished we were cool. But we weren’t, not like them. We were going to have to connect with people on an emotional level.

It’s now funny to think: The National have long since surpassed many of those bands in stature, longevity, and cultural cache. But it wouldn’t be The National that got them there. The debut album depicted the National in an embryonic stage. At various points, band members have reflected on those times, saying it was really an attempt just to see if they could do it, to see how it worked if they made music together. Bryce Dessner wasn’t even a full-time member yet. “Both those first records are us trying to discover what kind of band to be, what kind of band not to be,” Berninger told me when I interviewed him last year.

The version of the National on the debut album was a far cry from what they’re known for now. There was an almost roots-tinged, alt-country quality to the album, with Berninger’s baritone already refined but the music underneath him primarily casual, unobtrusive arrangements built around acoustic guitars. You didn’t have the Dessner twins’ interlocking arpeggios yet, nor Bryan and Scott Devendorf’s tightly coiled rhythms, nor the intricate orchestration; Berninger’s lyrics were rougher-hewn, too, not yet blossoming into the evocative imagistic approach of later albums nor having the bleak-then-hilarious balance he’s so often able to strike. It’s easier to find writing about The National from the rearview, when the band had more notoriety. But the stuff from back then can be a bemusing time capsule, like a Pitchfork article that framed it entirely as a passable album to tide the writer over in the absence of fresh David Berman music, hence this kicker: “Frontman Berninger hasn’t found a distinct voice yet, in his singing or his lyrics, but I get the feeling he very well could someday soon. Until then, they just remind me of how much I want to hear the new Silver Jews album.”

While that may be overly uncharitable (and very much a relic of early online music criticism), it’s true that The National would’ve given few the proper expectations for what was to come. Here you have not just simpler songs, but a rough sketch of a band as a whole. They hadn’t quite found their identity yet, and they obviously didn’t fit in with what was going on around them; the latter would later prove advantageous, allowing them to instead define a different movement in New York rock music. But 20 years later, the album does mostly stand as a curio for diehards who want to know the whole story.