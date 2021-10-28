Sales – “Can’t Be Yours Forever”

We’ve been posting about Sales for nearly a decade now, but the Orlando indie-pop duo got a huge boost last year when a couple of their early tracks went viral on TikTok. It’s easy to see why; their music is exactly the kind of thing that does well on the platform, crystalline bedroom-pop songs that feel dreamy and crisp at the same time. Today, they’re back with the new song “Can’t Be Yours Forever,” their first new music since 2018’s forever & ever, and it’s not hard to imagine it soundtracking some new TikTok trend. Listen below.

<a href="https://sales.bandcamp.com/track/cant-be-yours-forever">Can't Be Yours Forever by SALES</a>