Sales – “Can’t Be Yours Forever”

New Music October 28, 2021 4:20 PM By Peter Helman

We’ve been posting about Sales for nearly a decade now, but the Orlando indie-pop duo got a huge boost last year when a couple of their early tracks went viral on TikTok. It’s easy to see why; their music is exactly the kind of thing that does well on the platform, crystalline bedroom-pop songs that feel dreamy and crisp at the same time. Today, they’re back with the new song “Can’t Be Yours Forever,” their first new music since 2018’s forever & ever, and it’s not hard to imagine it soundtracking some new TikTok trend. Listen below.

A Reintroduction To SALES, The Unsigned Indie-Pop Duo Making Waves On TikTok
