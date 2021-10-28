Morgan Wallen Is Nominated For Two American Music Awards, But He’s Not Allowed At The Show

The music business clearly has no idea what to do with Morgan Wallen, who remains a massively popular country star after being caught drunkenly screaming a racial slur on camera earlier this year and whose attempts at apology haven’t been terribly effective. With awards season coming up, various governing bodies are making some truly incoherent decisions on whether or not to include Wallen. The Country Music Association Awards, for instance, announced that Wallen is banned from attending this year’s show, even though he’s nominated for Album Of The Year. The American Music Awards have now said something similar.

The AMAs, a general-interest show that’s supposed to recognize popularity more than musical or cultural merit, have unveiled this year’s nominations. Wallen is nominated for Favorite Country Album and Favorite Male Country Artist. But the AMAs have also said taht they won’t invite Wallen to participate in the show. As Rolling Stone reports, MRC Live & Alternative, the group that produces the AMAs, claims that the nature of the AMAs basically made Wallen’s nominations inevitable. In a statement, the producers say:

Unique among awards shows, American Music Awards (AMA) nominees are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization… Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting. As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting). We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows.

In other words: It’s your fault, America! Don’t blame us!