Had this interview appeared in spring 2000 during the promotional cycle for her second album Oops!… I Did It Again this purported coyness would’ve coincided with that title track’s is-she-or-isn’t-she fan dance. Studying the precedent of Janet Jackson’s marvel of steely electrofunk, the Jam-and-Lewis-aided third album Control (1986), Britney is strongest when she accepts she’s doomed to be misconstrued. On the Max Martin/Rami Yacoub-produced “Cinderella,” Spears sings, “I’m sorry for running away like this/ But I’ve already made my wish.” The French house-pop of “Anticipating” shows her losing her bearings on the dance floor, the cover of “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” shows her savoring a heady car jam transformed into a constricted, practically airless chant suitable for the TRL studio — how Spears as a child of MTV and the grueling Mickey Mouse Club circuit would’ve perceived Joan Jett, in other words. “Bombastic Love” repeats the cricks and cracks and squonks of “…Baby One More Time,” but already a shade of uncertainty darkens the aluminum foil crinkles of her voice: “Don’t know why I feel so insecure/ I never understood what it stood for.”

Specializing in a post-Minneapolis funk whose whirring, popping minimalism works best with singers willing to exhale a lubricious sigh or two, the Neptunes contribute a pair of songs suited for Britney The Entertainer. Hugo and Williams’ bag of tricks on “Boys” includes triggered vocals and breaths over the stutter-bass popular at the time while Spears offers carnal smut about eyes and sexy hair. “I’m A Slave 4 U” is leaner: a chassis without an automotive shell. It makes period Timbaland tracks sound like Max Martin. Spears, a multi-tracked daisy chain of availability, is louder than the arrangement. Intended for and rejected by Janet Jackson, “I’m A Slave 4 U” requires a performer’s strategized image transformation — it’s her “That’s The Way Love Goes.”

To what degree Britney Spears as opposed to “Britney” had, to return to the interview cited earlier, her “own identity” and why she felt “so insecure,” her audience understands now. So quick are we who appreciate pop to assume its practitioners are self-willed people — to project our untested notions of agency — that we overlook what stands before us. We understand, in other words, how, in Katherine St. Asaph’s words, “several men are the literal bosses of her life.” Spears was a slave. She couldn’t be a girl, much less a woman, when she was offered as an object.

If “I’m A Slave 4 U” was a discomfiting listen in 2001 (did she mean it?), try it now (oh, she did mean it). For doubters, behold “What It’s Like To Be Me,” on paper another ponderous affirmation but as song a scratchy, twitchy Timbo-influenced thumper co-written and co-produced by — are you ready for this? — Justin Timberlake. Branded as a hussy in Timberlake’s 2003 solo smash “Cry Me A River,” reduced to a punchline in a pathetic Omeletteville skit for SNL, Spears was a slave to this Brillo-haired Svengali’s fantasies too. Consider the weaselly manner in which Timberlake escaped censure after Jackson’s putative Wardrobe Malfunction in 2004; he kept giggling and smirking about it 14 years later. “More people would rather believe that Janet Jackson popped her own pastie off via some kind of impressively choreographed muscle spasm rather than consider Timberlake an active agent in the whole thing,” Lindsey Zoladz remarked in a reconsideration of the incident. If any credulous readers wonder about our progress toward gender parity, ask yourselves: would Justin Timberlake sing “I’m A Slave 4 U”? How much power would this vehement gladhander cede?

Conversely, in an example of just another historical irony, Spears’ music thrived in subsequent years when she sounded less like a girl or woman; she was most herself when she relinquished control, metamorphosed into a keyboard effect. “Toxic,” “Piece Of Me,” “Womanizer,” most of 2011’s Femme Fatale, still her most accomplished album — so post-feminized/post-sexualized that to wonder whether she’s being used by the purported figures of lust she dances with or fucks in the scripts written by male songwriters is to glance at Jamie Spears, selling a commodity to whom he allowed a fiction of home rule. She should’ve titled her third album Crossroads. Never again would her ambiguities test her and indict us.