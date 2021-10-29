There are a ton of movies in theaters right now that I’m excited about watching. One of them is The Harder They Fall, a revisionist Western focused on two rival gangs of Black cowboys directed by British filmmaker and musician Jeymes Samuel. It looks extremely stylish and fun, and the cast is absolutely stacked, including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, and LaKeith Stanfield.

The original soundtrack is just as stacked. It’s got two songs featuring Jay-Z (who also produced the film), one a team-up with Kid Cudi and the other a collaboration with Jadakiss and Conway The Machine, plus new songs from Fatoumata Diawara and Ms. Lauryn Hill, Laura Mvula and Mayra Andrade, and Seal (who also happens to be director Jeymes Samuel’s brother). Samuel also wrote and produced all songs on the project. The OST is out now, and you can stream it below.

The Harder They Fall is in theaters now and hits Netflix on Wednesday.