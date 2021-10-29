Stream The Harder They Fall Soundtrack Feat. Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Ms. Lauryn Hill, & More

New Music October 29, 2021 12:09 AM By Peter Helman

Stream The Harder They Fall Soundtrack Feat. Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Ms. Lauryn Hill, & More

New Music October 29, 2021 12:09 AM By Peter Helman

There are a ton of movies in theaters right now that I’m excited about watching. One of them is The Harder They Fall, a revisionist Western focused on two rival gangs of Black cowboys directed by British filmmaker and musician Jeymes Samuel. It looks extremely stylish and fun, and the cast is absolutely stacked, including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, and LaKeith Stanfield.

The original soundtrack is just as stacked. It’s got two songs featuring Jay-Z (who also produced the film), one a team-up with Kid Cudi and the other a collaboration with Jadakiss and Conway The Machine, plus new songs from Fatoumata Diawara and Ms. Lauryn Hill, Laura Mvula and Mayra Andrade, and Seal (who also happens to be director Jeymes Samuel’s brother). Samuel also wrote and produced all songs on the project. The OST is out now, and you can stream it below.

The Harder They Fall is in theaters now and hits Netflix on Wednesday.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Stevie B’s “Because I Love You (The Postman Song)”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Justify My Love”

    17 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    8 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: The War On Drugs I Don’t Live Here Anymore

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest