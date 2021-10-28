Midnight Oil – “Rising Seas”

New Music October 28, 2021 4:33 PM By James Rettig

Last year, the Australian rock band Midnight Oil released “Gadigal Land,” their first new song in 17 years, which eventually landed on an album known as The Makarrata Project, whose proceeds went to organizations elevating the message of the First Nations’ Uluru Statement From The Heart.

Today, the band is back with another single, “Rising Seas,” and this one also has a political purpose. Released the day before the UN Climate Change conference takes place, a statement says that the song is meant to “add the band’s unique voice to billions of others around the world seeking a safe, habitable, and fair future for our planet.” Listen below.

