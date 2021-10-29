Ice Cube is saying oh hell no to Oh Hell No. And vaccines. The rapper has departed Sony’s upcoming comedy, which he was set to star in alongside Jack Black, after refusing the producers’ requests to get vaccinated, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Oh Hell No, directed by Eric Andre collaborator Kitao Sakurai, was supposed to start filming this winter in Hawaii. The movie is pushing back the start of production while the studio looks for someone to replace Ice Cube, who reportedly walked away from a $9 million paycheck.

Hollywood producers have the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crews on a case-by-case basis. This is the second project that Ice Cube has quit in recent months; he is also no longer co-starring in the upcoming boxing biopic Flint Strong, although it’s unclear what led to his departure from the film.