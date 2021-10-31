Here’s What Popular Musicians Wore For Halloween 2021
Still looking for the perfect Halloween costume? Just look to the stars for inspiration! Here’s what your favorite and/or least favorite pop stars and musicians are dressing up as this year. Happy Halloween!
Lizzo (Baby Yoda)
Anderson .Paak (Stevie Wonder, Prince, The Fifth Element‘s Ruby Rhod), & Bruno Mars
Janelle Monae (The Grinch)
Ariana Grande (Creature From The Black Lagoon)
John Legend (Gomez Addams)
Meghan Trainor (Dr. Phil)
Lil Nas X (Ned’s DeClassified & Voldemort)
https://twitter.com/lilnasx/status/1454599525193207809
Saweetie (Catwoman)
https://twitter.com/Saweetie/status/1454188037240496128
Megan Thee Stallion (Hellraiser‘s Pinhead)
Harry Styles (Dorothy)
Cardi B (Morticia Addams)
Charli XCX (Morticia Addams)
Doja Cat (Atlantis: The Lost Empire‘s Princess Kida)
Hayley Kiyoko (Squid Game‘s Kang Sae-byeok)
Tove Lo (Mushroom)
Eric Slick (I Think You Should Leave‘s Karl Havoc)
God’s Hate (I Think You Should Leave‘s Karl Havoc)
Bebe Rexha (Anna Nicole Smith)
Empress Of (Trinity)
Alessia Cara (Amy Winehouse)
G-Eazy (Cruella De Vil)
Chloe of Chloe x Halle (Shark Tale‘s Lola)
Ciara (Selena)
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian (Sid & Nancy)
Caroline Polachek (Marie Antoinette)