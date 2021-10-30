Two Founding Members Of The Germs Enter The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Tonight

Belinda Carlisle and Pat Smear are getting inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame tonight, the former with her band the Go-Go’s and the latter as part of Foo Fighters. But before either of those groups existed, Carlisle and Smear were both members of the punk band the Germs with Darby Crash and Lorna Doom. Carlisle, who went by the name Dottie Danger at the time, got mononucleosis and never actually played with the band, but she reminisced about those early days in a post on Instagram.

“Isn’t life weird sometimes?” Carlisle wrote. “Pat Smear and myself met in 1977 trying to get Freddie Mercury’s autograph at the Beverly Hilton in LA, we were kids and with Lorna and Darby formed a punk band called The Germs — I was the drummer who never played. Fast forward 44 years later and we’re both here in Cleveland for the ceremony… who would have guessed all those years ago!”

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony takes place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Arena in Cleveland tonight. This year’s class of inductees also includes Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Carole King, and Todd Rundgren.