Watch Foo Fighters Cover The Beatles’ “Get Back” With Paul McCartney At Rock Hall Inductions
Foo Fighters were welcomed into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at last night’s induction ceremony. Paul McCartney was on-hand to introduce them, and in his speech he drew a parallel to his experience with the Beatles and Dave Grohl’s with Nirvana: “We had a great time with our groups, but then eventually tragedy happened, and my group broke up. The same happened with Dave: His group broke up under tragic circumstances. And so then the question is, what do you do now?”
“And we both were presented with that question. In my case, I thought, “Well, I’ll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.” So I did that,” McCartney continued. “Dave’s group broke up — what’s he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy’s stalking me?”
Foo Fighters then came out to perform a few songs of their own, including “Best Of You,” “My Hero,” and “Everlong.” After giving a speech themselves, McCartney joined the band to cover the Beatles’ “Get Back.” Watch videos from the ceremony below.
A proper filmed version of the Rock Hall inductions will air on HBO on November 20.