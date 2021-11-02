Sinead O’Brien – “Girlkind”

Following last year’s Drowning In Blessings EP, the Limerick-born singer/poet Sinead O’Brien returned this past spring with “Kid Stuff.” Incorporating more of a groove underneath O’Brien’s sing-speak, “Kid Stuff” was a subtly unshakeable earworm of a song; it ranked amongst our favorite tracks that week. Now, O’Brien’s back with another new one.

O’Brien’s latest track is called “Girlkind.” Once more, it was produced by Dan Carey, and reportedly lays groundwork for a forthcoming debut album. O’Brien shared a poem of sorts by way of describing the track:

I am out in the elements.

At the mercy of others.

Pulled in all directions.

I wait endless.

The phenomenon of the moving statues in Ireland during the 1980s becomes a motif.

“When the virgin rocks the statues come to stop”.

These verses are glimpses into experience. Girlkind and Humanhood

Persevering eternity.

Balancing, evaluating.

Going back and forth.

Keep forging a way through.

“Girlkind” also comes with a video directed by Saskia Dixie. “I wanted to create something that responded directly to the form and patterning of Sinead’s track,” Dixie said. “We have been fascinated with the shape of performative and neutral states of being for a long time and the film for ‘Girlkind,’ I think, gets to the core of this idea. The passing of time is a reliable certainty that drives on regardless of what contrasting state you are currently embodying, so this became the base thread for the piece. Simple domestic activities swell into loops that feel absurd and almost choreographic in parts of the work. Whilst action and consequence are mapped out visually, time becomes fragmented, as the action takes place in the neutral arena, and the result, a mark or stain, comes through into the performative sphere.” Check it out below.