U2 Join TikTok With A New Song

U2 are now on TikTok. They launched an account on the social media app to announce the upcoming release of a new track, “Your Song Saved My Life,” on November 3. That song will appear in the animated film Sing 2, which features Bono in a voice role as a reclusive former rock star/lion named Clay Calloway.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the new U2 song won’t be the only track by the Irish band featured in the film. “There’s a scene in the middle of the film that is about two and a half minutes long of Scarlett [Johansson] singing a U2 song,” Sing 2 director Garth Jennings told EW. “It’s just her and the guitar. I remember when we recorded it, it was just fantastic. It’s very poignant; it’s got to be very emotional. It was a sort of spontaneous moment but she has the talent to be able to do that. When you hear it it sends chills.”

You can hear a preview of “Your Song Saved My Life” below.

@u2

U2 now on TikTok. And new track #YourSongSavedMyLife from @Sing out Nov 3rd. #BonosDrawings #Sing2

♬ Your Song Saved My Life – From Sing 2 – U2

Here’s U2’s second-ever TikTok:

@u2

U2 now on Tiktok. #U2

♬ Pride (In The Name Of Love) – Remastered – U2

Sing 2 is in theaters on December 22.

