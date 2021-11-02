Squid – “America!” (Bill Callahan Cover)

Back in May, UK/Ireland guitar band Squid released their debut LP, Bright Green Field. Now, as they prepare to embark on a US tour, Squid has shared a cover of Bill Callahan’s “America!” from the decade-old Apocalypse.

“Earlier in the year we went to Otterhead Studios in the midlands to do some recording as we emerged from lockdown 2.0. We decided to cover some of our favourite tunes and one of them was ‘America!’ by Bill Callahan,” the band says in a statement. “We didn’t think that this cover would see the light of day, but we wanted to release something special just in time for us heading over to tour the USA.”

Listen to Squid’s chaotic take on “America!” below.