Squid – “America!” (Bill Callahan Cover)

New Music November 2, 2021 9:09 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Squid – “America!” (Bill Callahan Cover)

New Music November 2, 2021 9:09 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Back in May, UK/Ireland guitar band Squid released their debut LP, Bright Green Field. Now, as they prepare to embark on a US tour, Squid has shared a cover of Bill Callahan’s “America!” from the decade-old Apocalypse.

“Earlier in the year we went to Otterhead Studios in the midlands to do some recording as we emerged from lockdown 2.0. We decided to cover some of our favourite tunes and one of them was ‘America!’ by Bill Callahan,” the band says in a statement. “We didn’t think that this cover would see the light of day, but we wanted to release something special just in time for us heading over to tour the USA.”

Listen to Squid’s chaotic take on “America!” below.

Related

Apocalypse Turns 10
Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Justify My Love”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Snail Mail Valentine

    9 hours ago

    Ed Sheeran, Meh

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest