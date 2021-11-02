Shakira Says Nobody Helped Her When Wild Boars Stole Her Purse

I’m sure we’ve all had the nightmare where wild boars attack us and steal our purses while people sit around watching, doing nothing to help. Well, Shakira lived that nightmare. In September, while Shakira was walking in a Barcelona park with her son, she was robbed by two wild boars. On her Instagram Story soon afterward, Shakira told the world, “They were taking my bag to the woods, with my mobile phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything!” Shakira recovered her bag, and nobody got hurt. Now, Shakira says that none of the other people in that Barcelona park tried to help when the boars targeted her.

Glamour recently published a cover story on Shakira. It’s mostly about her environmental efforts, but she also goes into more detail on the whole wild boar incident. Here’s how Shakira describes what happened:

I was taking my son Milan for a walk in the park, and I got him a little ice cream. We sat on one of those park benches, and we were just minding our own business. And then two huge wild boars came from the back and ambushed [us] and took my purse! And I was like, “Oh, my God! Oh, my God!” and screaming, because they were taking it away, with my phone in it, my car keys, everything! Like they could understand me! And people were just watching, and they weren’t doing anything!… They started digging inside my purse… Obviously, my son’s sandwich was inside the purse, so that’s why they were so interested. So they took the sandwich and walked away and left my purse. It was wild.

People of Barcelona! The next time you see wild boars attempting to snatch Shakira’s purse, go help her!