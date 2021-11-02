Kristine Leschper – “Ribbon”

Last month, Mothers leader Kristine Leschper announced that she was now putting out music under her own name and released her first solo single, “Figure And I.” Today, she’s announced a whole solo album, The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door, which will be out on March 4. She’s also shared a new track, the sweeping and subtle “Ribbon.”

“I found myself wanting to explore love songs, and this is really the framework of The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door,” Leschper said in a statement. “‘Ribbon’ is a love song that holds a certain tension — it is the taut line of attempting to read the intentions of another, built with imagery of opposing materialities: a knife meets a ribbon, asking for a kind of vulnerability. A suggestion of something new emerging at this intersection.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “This Animation”

02 “Picture Window”

03 “Figure And I”

04 “Blue”

05 “A Drop In That Bucket”

06 “Writhe And Wrestle”

07 “Carina”

08 “Stairwell Song”

09 “All That You Never Wanted”

10 “Ribbon”

11 “Compass”

12 “The Opening Or Closing Of A Door”

13 “Thank You”

The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door is out 3/4 via ANTI- Records. Pre-order it here.