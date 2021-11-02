Taylor Swift, Saweetie Playing SNL This Month

News November 2, 2021 2:14 PM By James Rettig

Saturday Night Live has announced another round of musical guests. Taylor Swift will perform November 13, the day after she releases Red (Taylor’s Version). It will be Swift’s fifth time on the show. And Saweetie will make her first SNL appearance on November 20. The rapper’s debut album Pretty Bitch Music was scheduled to come out earlier this year, but a new release date has not been announced yet. Jonathan Majors will be the host opposite Swift, and Simu Liu will host alongside Saweetie.

Still on the docket is Ed Sheeran this weekend. He was announced as a musical guest a couple weeks ago, but after being diagnosed with COVID-19, it was unclear if he would finish quarantining in time to appear. In a tweet earlier today, he clarified that he had.

