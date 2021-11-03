Converge & Chelsea Wolfe – “Coil”

Last month, Converge and Chelsea Moon announced their long-rumored collaborative record Bloodmoon: I, a team-up that got started when they played together alongside some now-bandmates at a festival in 2016. Its lead single, “Blood Moon,” topped our list of the best songs of the week when it came out, and today the pairing is back with another single from the album, “Coil.”

“’Coil’ turned out to be one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of,” Converge’s Jacob Bannon told Decibel, continuing:

There is an infectious, slow build that ends up becoming theatrical in tone. Lyrically, it was a true collaboration, with all of us expanding on each other’s ideas as they came to be. I believe Chelsea’s vocal was the starting point in that for this one. Kurt really pushed vocal harmonies to a new level as well. Encouraging many of Steve’s ideas while we were in the studio tracking together. This one really has every one of us firing on all cylinders creatively.

Check it out below.

Bloodmoon: I is out 11/19 on Epitaph.