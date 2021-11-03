If you’re not all caught up on the HBO’s tragicomic saga about the struggle for power within the ultra-rich Roy family, be warned: Succession S3 E3 spoilers ahead.

One of the most memorable scenes of Succession‘s third season so far occurred in this past weekend’s episode, “The Disruption.” The episode is ostensibly named after The Disruption, a show-within-a-show hosted by a fictionalized version of Ziwe. But the actual disruption in the episode happens during an employee town hall at Waystar Royco, the embattled multimedia corporation facing heat from federal law enforcement due to a pattern of extreme misconduct within the company’s cruise division. The company’s braintrust decides to address staff concerns about the lawsuit by having their newly promoted president Siobhan “Shiv” Roy answer softball questions at the town hall. But before she can get very far into her spiel, Nirvana’s “Rape Me” starts blaring in the room at deafening volume, sending the meeting into chaos. Presumably it’s the work of Kendall, the Roy family’s prodigal son.

Here’s the scene:

As Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love has to approve all Nirvana syncs, and she seems extra enthusiastic about this one. On her Instagram story, Love wrote that Succession really seems to understand “Rape Me” and that “I’m sure wherever [Cobain] is he’s proud of this.” Here’s her full message:

I was in the room watching (agog) as this song was written in about an hour , and I’ve never been so proud of approving one of Kurt’s songs , this cue in @succession is as if they truly understood kc 🔥 what he was screaming his heart out … without specifics … about . I’m sure wherever he is he’s proud of this .

Would Kurt Cobain be proud? Hard to say. But despite the media’s obnoxious obsession with the show — and I realize this post is contributing to that noise — Succession is still living up to the hype.