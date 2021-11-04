Charli XCX – “New Shapes” (Feat. Christine And The Queens & Caroline Polachek)

Charli XCX has announced her next album, CRASH, which will be out on March 18. It will feature a long list of collaborators that include A. G. Cook, Oneohtrix Point Never, Rina Sawayama, Ariel Rechtshaid, Justin Raisen, and more. It’s her follow-up to last year’s quarantine-made How I”m Feeling Now.

CRASH was preceded by the single “Good Times” and its official announcement arrives with another new single, “New Shapes,” which is an alt-pop all-star team-up featuring Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek. It was produced by Deaton Chris Anthony and Linus Wiklund. Check that out below.

Here’s a full list of the album’s collaborators per a press release: “A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.”

CRASH is out 3/18. Pre-order it here. She’s also announced a North American and European tour — dates are here.